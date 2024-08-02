Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Actor and broadcaster Ross Kemp has praised Northumbria Police’s new online initiative which assists in locating vulnerable missing people quicker.

The Herbert Protocol, which has been in place since around 2016, was developed by Norfolk Constabulary to help people living with dementia who had gone missing to get back to a place of safety as quickly as possible.

This originally focused on those living in care homes, but in 2015 was extended to include individuals living in their own homes with dementia.

It is named after George Herbert, a decorated war veteran of the Second World War Normandy landings who was living with dementia and continually went missing from his care home in the Norfolk area, with officers having to locate him.

Ross Kemp.

Now, it has been adopted in Northumbria Police’s force area, with those looking to use it now able to sign up via Safe and Found Online.

It involves completing an online form with all relevant details by family members, friends, or carers. This information is then stored on Safe and Found Online and accessed by officers when someone is reported missing and needs to be located.

The form, accompanied by a recent photograph, records vital information such as a physical description of the person, any medical conditions they have, their mobile phone number, known locations or places they may visit, contact details of friends, and any other pertinent historical information.

Line of Duty and Trigger Point star Vicky McClure met up with Northumbria officers to speak about the importance of the protocol in finding those who go missing after her grandmother was diagnosed with dementia and later died from the condition.

During her visit, Vicky took part in a Line of Duty-style questioning for a special video which was shared on the Force’s social media channels promoting the Herbert Protocol.

Former Eastenders star Ross Kemp, who has also fronted a number of documentaries, is an ambassador for Safe and Found Online, as well as being a passionate advocate of the Herbert Protocol.

He said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to Northumbria Police for adopting the Herbert Protocol and using Safe and Found Online. It is a great conduit for potentially life-saving information to instantly pass between the public and the police when time is critical.

“Hopefully it will give assurance to families that if their loved ones go missing they can be found quickly and returned home safely.”

Northumbria has also adopted the Forcer Protocol, which gives police access to missing Armed Forces Veterans' details should they have been signed up to the service.

This can include information such as a recent photograph, a physical description of the person, any medical conditions they have, their mobile phone number, known locations or places they may visit, contact details of friends, and whether they have been missing before.

Veterans or their families have to give consent to those details being shared first.

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Ashurst, who heads up Northumbria Police’s Missing Persons Team, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Safe and Found Online to develop our use of the Herbert and Forcer protocols in Northumbria and appreciate Ross’s support, which is very much valued.

“We believe using the service will make a real positive difference to how quickly we can trace missing, vulnerable people in our communities.

“For those with relatives or friends who have conditions such as Alzheimer’s or dementia, please sign up to the service so that we can gather information as quickly as possible to keep our loved ones safe.

The service is GDPR compliant and uses two-way authentication so the details provided are fully secure.

Previously, the paper form led to delays in finding and accessing the information if the form couldn’t easily be located. However, the paper form option will still be available so that people without the use of a computer can still access it.

You can register for Safe and Found Online here.

Find more information on the Herbert Protocol here.

Download a copy of the Herbert Protocol form here. Physical copies of the form can also be obtained at any police station front office.

To report a person who has gone missing, always call 999.

If a completed Herbert Protocol form is in place for the person who is missing, those who have completed the form should ensure that police are informed at the earliest opportunity.