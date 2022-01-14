Rosette award for Berwick restaurant

Oliul Khan, right, with his brother-in-law Hafez Saleem.

The AA Rosette Plate 2021/22 recipients include Magna Tandoori in Bridge Street.

It has already achieved an award for culinary excellence from the organisation and this latest honour, highlighting the quality of its menu and use of local produce, will see the venue feature on the AA’s travel website – www.ratedtrips.com

Magna Tandoori has supported the community since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, offering special discounts to vulnerable people, NHS staff and care workers.

Most recently, people who were on their own on Christmas Day were invited to come along to the restaurant and dine for free.

In addition, Oliul Khan and his team helped to provide hot food supplies to those who were affected by Storm Arwen.