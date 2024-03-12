Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kimberley McKinnell, Bakkafrost Scotland’s head of health, was successful in the Role Model of the Year that puts the spotlight on women who inspire their colleagues, promote inclusivity and demonstrate the values of integrity, professionalism and resilience.

She graduated in marine biology at Aberdeen University before moving to South Africa to research Great White sharks and marine animals, then returned to the UK in 2012 and worked on a farm for a brief period of time.

She got a job with Marine Scotland Fish Health Inspectorate in 2013 and three years later joined Bakkafrost Scotland, a salmon farming company, as a senior biologist.

Kimberley McKinnell has been named Role Model of the Year at the Women in Scottish Aquaculture Awards. Picture by Nick Mailer.

Today, in her head of health role, she is based in the Argyll and Bute area.

Kimberley said: “I’m thrilled to receive the award. I have never considered myself a role model, so it is humbling to learn that I may have inspired others.

“In my career I have always tried to work hard and share knowledge and experience to help others develop, so I’m really chuffed that this outlook is appreciated.

“I love the people that I work with, everyone is so passionate and motivated to try new things and improve on what we do.”

Among Kimberley's notable achievements is developing a Welfare Awareness session for colleagues. Picture by Nick Mailer.