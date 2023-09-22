Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roger Mills has been taking part in the 13.1-mile event since 1999 – and has brought in over £80,000 in the process – but is having to hang up his trainers because of a knee injury.

The 65-year-old has been raising money for international development organisation Christian Aid, which works through local partners in some of the poorest parts of the world to offer humanitarian aid as well as long-term sustainable projects.

He said that this year’s Great North Run, which took place earlier this month, was “like no other in my 25 years’ experience”.

Roger Mills.

Roger added: “The intense heat from the outset ruined my laughably planned strategy, which morphed into one solely of survival. I have never before consumed or poured over myself so much water.

“I had hoped for a finish around two hours and 30 minutes, so three minutes beyond was satisfying in the end.

“What matters most, of course, is the day’s fundraising by many thousands for good causes. The contributions received for Christian Aid have pushed my total for this year (Gift Aid included) beyond £8,500.

“I long ago ran out of superlatives to describe my supporters’ generosity. I will say only I remain convinced that Christian Aid will continue to ensure funds are put to the most rapid use in bringing relief and hope to some of the world’s poorest people.”