Robson Green's Weekend Escapes set to shine the spotlight on Northumberland again in second series
Robson Green is set to capture more of Northumberland’s beauty spots for TV audiences as season two of his latest show has been confirmed.
After a successful debut earlier this year, Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes will be returning to BBC Two for more episodes showcasing what the North East has to offer.
Joined by family, friends and famous faces, it will once again highlight the importance of blending into the outdoors to relax, recharge and re-connect along with breathing in nature.
Robson will again be taking the roads less travelled around his beloved North East, journeying to many of the hidden gems that reside within the region as well as venturing into the Lakes and the Scottish Borders.
Joining Robson on his travels this series will be guests such as Kevin Whately, Tanni Grey Thompson and Shola Ameobi to name a few.
And of course the family will be getting involved, including Robson’s Uncle Matheson, back by popular demand!
Robson Green commented: “I am delighted that my Weekend Escapes is coming back for a second series.
"The response from the first, and especially up in the North East was fantastic. It is so important to know what’s on your doorstep and explore your local area in times when you could be feeling burnt out, so I’m excited to take viewers around the North East again with my family and celeb friends – I can’t wait!
"Not only do I get to showcase a region I adore and its people, I’m also able to showcase the talent that exists in the area both in-front of and behind the lens. We also provide a training ground for those who aspire to work within this wonderful industry.”
Rob Unsworth, head of BBC daytime and early peak commissioning, said: “The first series of Weekend Escapes was a real treat, and a big hit with viewers, so we’re excited to see what adventures Robson takes us all on next.
"I’m also proud that BBC Daytime is commissioning programmes supporting and showcasing the North East, and look forward to developing more ideas with the talented companies in this part of the country.”