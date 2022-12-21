Called ‘Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes’, it will focus on the importance of good mental health and slowing down the pace of life.

To that end, it will showcase the North East and Northumberland as a place to relax and absorb some breathtaking views.

As Green embarks on some roads less travelled and appreciates a slower pace of life, he will also meet some well-known faces along the way.

Robson Green and former Lioness Jill Scott. Photo: Zoila Brozas

He has lined up an impressive roster of North East talent to talk to including former England footballer Jill Scott, ex Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies, journalist and presenter Steph McGovern, podcaster and talk show co-host Rosie Ramsey, former footballer Les Ferdinand and Lee Ridley (AKA Lost Voice Guy).

The series kicks off on January 23 and airs at 6.30pm on BBC Two.

Robson took to Instagram and told his 58,200 followers this week: “I’m thrilled to be starring in and co-producing this fantastic new series for BBC Two.

"The North East holds a special place in my heart and I’m excited to showcase the best it has to offer. We are strongly committed to supporting the incredible local talent in this beautiful region, and creating this

Robson Green and actor Tom Brittney on the Tanfield railway. Photo: Zoila Brozas

programme gave us the opportunity to do both.”

Taking viewers into the heart of the North-East, the programme will showcase the region’s natural scenery and the important role it plays in relieving stress and supporting our mental health.

Robson will travel on an old steam train, spend a night in a hammock, sketch with local artists and cycle along the coast and castle route, which stretches from Newcastle to Edinburgh.

Helen Munson, BBC commissioning editor, said: "I’m delighted to be working with Robson and the team on this joyful new show which showcases brilliant talent, both off screen and on screen, against the backdrop of the beautiful North East coastline and countryside. Robson is a fantastic ambassador for the North-East and is a firm-favourite with our audiences."

Robson Green and Les Ferdinand in Beadnell. Photo: Zoila Brozas

After the success of Robson’s 2013 series Tales from Northumberland, it is predicted the new show will similarly praise the North East and promote small businesses to an audience of thousands.

Robson and Rosie Ramsey learning how to power turn. Photo: Zoila Brozas

Robson and Si King drumming on the beach. Photo: Zoila Brozas