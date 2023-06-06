After a successful debut earlier this year, Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes will be returning to BBC Two for more episodes showcasing what the North East has to offer.

Over the past few weeks Robson has been exploring the roads less travelled around his beloved North East journeying to many of the region’s hidden gems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his adventure, Robson met with Claire Eason, a sand artist, to create his own visual memories of his stay.

Robson Green and Kevin Whately on Alnmouth beach. Picture: Soul2Sand

Joined by actor Kevin Whately, the pair reflected on their weekend which included a full itinerary – a get together with the Alnmouth Community Rowing Club with a mind, body and soul boot camp, enjoying a 99 ice cream on the beach, Border Pipe playing in Tughall and making holiday souvenirs from wax with Notes of Northumberland.

The 48 hours spent in Northumberland was transformed into a piece of sand art.

Speaking about her time with the famous pair, Claire said: “We all loved Series one of Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes and to be invited to take part in series two was such a wonderful surprise!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Meeting two national treasures and sharing a sand design was a delight!

"The friendly production team’s warmth and sense of fun shines through each episode.”

With filming underway, the show will be on your screens in the near future.

Joined by other famous faces and family members, Robson is set to explore the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He commented: “I am delighted that my Weekend Escapes is coming back for a second series.

"The response from the first, and especially up in the North East was fantastic. It is so important to know what’s on your doorstep and explore your local area in times when you could be feeling burnt out, so I’m excited to take viewers around the North East again with my family and celeb friends – I can’t wait!