Robson Green and his uncle return to Berwickshire in order to support a good cause
Robson Green and his uncle Matheson donated two paintings that they crafted whilst filming at one of their favourite fishing spots, Coldingham Loch, for one of the episodes of the BBC series Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes.
They are both members of Coldingham Loch Fly Fishers and filming took place in 2024 when they stayed overnight in Lochside Cottage. They had a great day’s fly fishing on the loch.
Matheson then gave Robson an impromptu lesson in painting a landscape.
Gareth and Carmel, owners of Coldingham Loch, asked if Robson and Matheson would sign and donate the paintings to them so that they could raffle them off later in the year to add to the other funds raised by the loch for local charity St Abbs Independent Lifeboat.
Jenny and Chris, the owners of Gallery Four in St Abbs, had the paintings framed and put them on display in their gallery, and were responsible for the majority of the raffle ticket sales. A total of £870 was raised.
Robson and Matheson were thanked for finding time in their busy schedule to complete the handover of the paintings to the winners of the raffle, Moira and Gus Skene of St Abbs.
Series 3 episodes of Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes are being repeated on BBC One on afternoons during September – including episodes with celebrity chef Chris Baber, Strictly dancer Janette Manrara and presenter Helen Skelton.