Robson and Prescott, on Percy Street, first opened their doors on February 3, 2014, and they haven’t looked back since.

The practice, which works with Northumberland Zoo, is open five days a week for vet and nurse consultations, minor operations, dental procedures, imaging and lab work for all companion animals.

Vet Catriona Gibson was the first vet to practice from this branch and still consults there, alongside three other vets, who all consult from Alnwick on regular days.

From left to right, receptionist Paula Grant, veterinary surgeon Catriona Gibson, veterinary nurse Sarah Ward, with their dogs Rocco, Obi and Arnie.

Catriona said: “I think it's really nice that we get to know all our clients here. It's lovely for us that we've got the backup of the big hospital at Morpeth but we also get to know our clients here, so we get the best of both worlds.”

"I still think of the dogs I see as puppies and then I look at the file and I think, my goodness, how did that happen?”

The practice has been somewhat of a hub for the Alnwick community, as the staff have watched many people’s beloved pets grow up over the years and have been there every step of the way for their much needed care.

"Every goodbye is sad,” Catriona added “but you've had the pleasure of knowing them for their life before.”