Robo-cat helping Morpeth care home residents with dementia
Marmalade is an animatronic cat that looks, feels and sounds like a real cat – with soft fur, soothing purrs and pleasant meows.
Designed to provide comfort to those living with dementia, Marmalade responds to petting, hugging and motion much like a real-life cat would thanks to a network of sensors and its VibaPurr technology, which provides sound and vibration to replicate a real cat’s purr.
Richard Dobinson, activities co-ordinator at Riverside House, said: “Our residents have always cherished the calming influence of animals. Now, with Marmalade, we’re merging cutting-edge technology with the therapeutic benefits of pet therapy.
“It’s an exciting development that we believe will bring immeasurable joy and comfort to our residents. And the fact that it doesn’t cost anything for cat food is definitely an added bonus!”