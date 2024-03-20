Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marmalade is an animatronic cat that looks, feels and sounds like a real cat – with soft fur, soothing purrs and pleasant meows.

Designed to provide comfort to those living with dementia, Marmalade responds to petting, hugging and motion much like a real-life cat would thanks to a network of sensors and its VibaPurr technology, which provides sound and vibration to replicate a real cat’s purr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Dobinson, activities co-ordinator at Riverside House, said: “Our residents have always cherished the calming influence of animals. Now, with Marmalade, we’re merging cutting-edge technology with the therapeutic benefits of pet therapy.