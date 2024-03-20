Robo-cat helping Morpeth care home residents with dementia

A care home in Morpeth has unveiled its latest therapeutic companion that has already leapt into the hearts of residents.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 20th Mar 2024, 16:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Marmalade is an animatronic cat that looks, feels and sounds like a real cat – with soft fur, soothing purrs and pleasant meows.

Designed to provide comfort to those living with dementia, Marmalade responds to petting, hugging and motion much like a real-life cat would thanks to a network of sensors and its VibaPurr technology, which provides sound and vibration to replicate a real cat’s purr.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richard Dobinson, activities co-ordinator at Riverside House, said: “Our residents have always cherished the calming influence of animals. Now, with Marmalade, we’re merging cutting-edge technology with the therapeutic benefits of pet therapy.

“It’s an exciting development that we believe will bring immeasurable joy and comfort to our residents. And the fact that it doesn’t cost anything for cat food is definitely an added bonus!”

Related topics:Morpeth