Robinson's of Alnwick to reveal Christmas window
Robinson’s of Alnwick is kicking off the festive season with the reveal of its Christmas window.
Staff at the Bondgate Within shop have been planning a Christmas window display for almost a year.
Tonight (Friday) from 6.15pm, people are invited to gather outside the shop for the grand reveal.
For the past few weeks, the talk of the town has been what is behind the wrapped window, and from tonight, until January, it will be on show.
With the help of a snow machine and festive songs, Robinson’s team are hoping to lift the spirits of local people and turn their heads towards Christmas.
Julie Robinson, store owner, said: “We’ve had a rough few years, even this year has been dreadful. With the cost of living rising and the Queen passing away I just wanted to put a smile on families faces.”
The store will also be open late tonight for anyone wanting to get ahead with their Christmas shopping.