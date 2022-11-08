Robinson’s are opening their back door this winter to ‘Alnwick’s Secret Christmas’, a winter wonderland for families in the run up to Christmas.

From November 19, the winter wonderland, at Bongate Within, is being visited daily by Santa, his elves and reindeers.

Santa can be visited by children individually, where they will each be given a gift to open on December 25.

The Christmas display window at Robinson's.

Christmas cheer will be sprinkled through the back of the shop with Santa’s grotto, snow, a sleigh and festive music. There will also be a gingerbread house bar, fully stocked with hot chocolates and something for the adults.

Jakob Cross, creative director, said: “We have worked hard all year to bring our Christmas calendar of events in Alnwick. Hopefully we can put a smile on everyone’s faces after a difficult year, and ensure our amazing town centre remains an exciting destination to visit.”

Robinson’s department store will be open late, until 6.30pm, throughout the festivities to allow for some late night Christmas shopping. Part of the shop will even be decked out especially for the big day.

Robinson’s kicked off the start of the festive period with the reveal of the Christmas window on November 11. Residents gathered outside the shop to find out what was behind the wrapped window.

Robinson's are hoping to end the year on a high with their Christmas fun.

With the help of a snow machine and festive music, the event was a hit with families and got the shop geared up for Christmas.