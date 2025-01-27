Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A familiar face recently visited the Berwick-upon-Tweed lifeboat station to provide an update on his full-time RNLI role.

Robert Frost, or ‘Frosty’ as he is known to the station, dropped in to tell the team how he was doing since stepping down as a volunteer with the RNLI after giving 35 years of service based at the facility in Berwick.

Lifeboat operations manager Kevin Knox said: “It was great to finally catch up with Robert, with him being so busy.

“It was my pleasure to be able to present him with his Certificate of Service as a volunteer and give him a tankard from all the crew. He will be a great asset to the RNLI in his full-time role.”

Certificate of Service and tankard presentation to Robert Frost.

Robert said: “It was a pleasant surprise last night receiving my velum and a tankard off the Berwick-upon-Tweed lifeboat crew, as I’d only called in for a ‘cuppa’ and a catch-up with them since stepping down as a volunteer.

“Now that I am employed since April 2024 by the RNLI as a Coxswain Afloat Mechanic, I have been so busy, mainly at the RNLI college down in Poole, getting put through my paces with many, many training courses.

“I have also spent a lot of time on the coast gaining experience and meeting new crew and getting to know them.

“One of my biggest highlights is that I recently passed my Yacht Master offshore exams, which was a great feeling.

“I miss the crew at Berwick-upon-Tweed lifeboat station as it’s a great station, but I’ll always call in when I can and help with training and pass on my experiences, helping where I can.”