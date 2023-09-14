The phase of the works that will cause most disruption - three way lights at the junction of B1337 Dark Lane and the St Georges access road from mid-October to late November.

The project to complete surface water drainage for the Saint George Estate and St Georges access road is to be carried out on the B1337 Dark Lane and the access road. The start date is Monday, September 18.

It is scheduled to finish in December, but with works affecting the B1337 road limited to the period up to late November to avoid the busiest pre-Christmas period.

Although they do not require road closures, there will be barriers and temporary traffic lights in place for safety reasons.

The works will be split into phases. As they involve connecting the drainage, which has already been installed on the access road, to a new outfall on the River Wansbeck, traffic management is required.

Countryside Partnerships North East – with the co-operation of Northumberland County Council – has announced that it will be putting in place the new below ground surface water drainage from the entry of the Morpeth NHS Centre, running west along the B1337 to the River Wansbeck.

Traffic management will include two way lights on B1337 Dark Lane, east of the junction with the St Georges access road, from mid-September to mid-October; three way lights at the junction of B1337 Dark Lane and the St Georges access road from mid-October to late November; two way lights on the St Georges access road, close to the turning for the Morpeth NHS Centre, from late November to mid-December.

A Countryside Partnerships North East spokesperson said: “We would like to thank everyone potentially affected by the works for their continued patience and understanding whilst these infrastructure upgrades have been delivered.

“The timescale for the work has been determined following exploratory work carried out at the request of Northumberland County Council to confirm the location of other services and to minimise potential clashes with other utility equipment which could delay the works programme.