Councils have been inundated with road closure requests in order to host street parties to celebrate the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

Alternatively, residents could opt to keep roads open and organise more informal ‘Street Meets’.

In addition to street parties, the occasion will be marked by the lighting of more than 1,500 beacons across the UK, Isle of Man, Channel Islands, and overseas British territories.

Street parties are taking place across the county this weekend.

Here is a complete list of road closures across Northumberland: