Road closure in Ponteland area for Northern Gas Networks project to replace pipes

By Andrew Coulson
Published 5th Mar 2025, 09:15 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Northern Gas Networks, the gas distributor for the North of England, is carrying out essential work in the Ponteland area to replace ageing metal pipework with new, more durable plastic pipes.

It says there is an on-going road closure on Stamfordham Road, from the junction of Ponteland Road to the Birney Hill junction.

A signed diversion is in place for motorists and throughout the work, access for residents and businesses has been maintained where possible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The project, which is expected to last until mid-March, has been planned in collaboration with Northumberland County Council.

The junction of Stamfordham Road and Birney Hill. Picture by Google.The junction of Stamfordham Road and Birney Hill. Picture by Google.
The junction of Stamfordham Road and Birney Hill. Picture by Google.

Lee Casey, site manager at Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

“This work has been more complex than we originally anticipated, meaning we now require the road to be closed until approximately the middle of March.”

For further information about the work, call its customer care team on 0800 0407766 or email [email protected]

Related topics:PontelandNorthumberland County Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice