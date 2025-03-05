Northern Gas Networks, the gas distributor for the North of England, is carrying out essential work in the Ponteland area to replace ageing metal pipework with new, more durable plastic pipes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It says there is an on-going road closure on Stamfordham Road, from the junction of Ponteland Road to the Birney Hill junction.

A signed diversion is in place for motorists and throughout the work, access for residents and businesses has been maintained where possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project, which is expected to last until mid-March, has been planned in collaboration with Northumberland County Council.

The junction of Stamfordham Road and Birney Hill. Picture by Google.

Lee Casey, site manager at Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

“This work has been more complex than we originally anticipated, meaning we now require the road to be closed until approximately the middle of March.”

For further information about the work, call its customer care team on 0800 0407766 or email [email protected]