Road closure in Ponteland area for Northern Gas Networks project to replace pipes
It says there is an on-going road closure on Stamfordham Road, from the junction of Ponteland Road to the Birney Hill junction.
A signed diversion is in place for motorists and throughout the work, access for residents and businesses has been maintained where possible.
The project, which is expected to last until mid-March, has been planned in collaboration with Northumberland County Council.
Lee Casey, site manager at Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.
“This work has been more complex than we originally anticipated, meaning we now require the road to be closed until approximately the middle of March.”
For further information about the work, call its customer care team on 0800 0407766 or email [email protected]
