Northumbrian Water expects the road at Low Greens to be re-opened by Monday as its teams “will be working all hours throughout the weekend”.

Northumberland County Council has posted the Temporary Traffic Regulation Order details on the one.network website, saying that the road will be closed at all times – although access will be maintained for pedestrians and cyclists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Northumbrian Water said: “We are carrying out a repair to one of our sewers on Low Greens in Berwick after part of a damaged manhole cover fell into the sewer.

The road at Low Greens has been closed and a diversion has been put in place. Picture courtesy of Coun Catherine Seymour.

“Our teams attended and have tried a number of non-excavation methods. However, it became clear that an excavation would need to take place to complete the repair – therefore the road has been closed and a diversion has been put in place.

“The teams will be working all hours throughout the weekend in order to finish the work and we expect the road to be re-opened by Monday.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour has been discussing the matter with local residents and liaising with the water company and council highway and environmental health teams.

She said: “Northumbrian Water has not been able to get a visual on it to remove and the road is now closed to temporarily unblock and then start digging to get at the obstruction.