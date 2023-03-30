Road between Bamburgh and Seahouses reopens after early morning crash
The road between Bamburgh and Seahouses was closed for several hours this morning (Thursday) after a crash.
By Charlie Watson
Published 30th Mar 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Several police cars and fire engines attended the scene, but thankfully no-one was seriously injured.
The road has now reopened.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 4.35am today (Thursday) we received a report of a one-vehicle collision on the B1340 between Seahouses and Bamburgh.
“Emergency services attended the scene. Thankfully nobody was seriously injured.
“The road was temporarily closed but has since reopened.”