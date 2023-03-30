News you can trust since 1854
Road between Bamburgh and Seahouses reopens after early morning crash

The road between Bamburgh and Seahouses was closed for several hours this morning (Thursday) after a crash.

By Charlie Watson
Published 30th Mar 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read

Several police cars and fire engines attended the scene, but thankfully no-one was seriously injured.

The road has now reopened.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 4.35am today (Thursday) we received a report of a one-vehicle collision on the B1340 between Seahouses and Bamburgh.

The B1340 between Seahouses and Bamburgh.
Emergency services attended the scene. Thankfully nobody was seriously injured.

“The road was temporarily closed but has since reopened.”

