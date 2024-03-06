Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A service at Central Methodist Church in Blyth was led by Blyth Lifeboat Station’s chaplain Den Harding on Sunday, March 3, which celebrated the work of the RNLI locally and nationally.

A collection raised £423 for the charity and a further £179 was made in shop sales.

Reverend Harding said: “It was great to see so many people attend the service and to be able to recognise the work of the RNLI, and the part that Blyth RNLI has played in saving lives at sea in our area over the years and will continue to do so in the future.”

Paul Whittle (left) and Sarah Fraser (right) from Blyth RNLI at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by RNLI/Robin Palmer)

Volunteers Robin Palmer, Paul Whittle, and Sarah Fraser from Blyth RNLI attended a service at Westminster Abbey the following day, alongside representatives from other lifeboat stations across the British Isles.

Robin said: “The RNLI has been saving lives for 200 years. We are the latest generation carrying on the lifesaving work which has been carried out by many generations before us.

“It was a privilege to represent Blyth RNLI at the service at Westminster Abbey on Monday and to be part of a very special occasion.

“I am very proud to volunteer as a helm at Blyth RNLI and to support the work of the charity in saving lives at sea.”

From left, Lewis Mortimer, Amy Fayers, Les Fayers and Richard Martin at the Westminster Abbey service. (Photo by RNLI/Richard Martin)

Volunteers Lewis Mortimer, Amy Fayers, Les Fayers, and Richard Martin from Newbiggin RNLI also attended the service in London.

Richard said: “This was a truly remarkable day for me to represent Newbiggin Lifeboat Station at such a prestigious gathering.

“As a lifeboat volunteer who has given 50 years of service to the RNLI, this anniversary shines a light on all the valuable operations that the lifeboat service carries out and the continuance of the volunteering ethos set out by the RNLI founders 200 years ago.”

Newbiggin RNLI Lifeboat Station was officially established in 1851 following a fishing disaster near the town. Its crews have launched the lifeboats 822 times and saved 485 lives since then.