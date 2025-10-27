Seahouses RNLI has urged anyone planning a trip to Holy Island to carefully plan around the causeway tide times and to take extra care near the water.

The tidal causeway connecting the island to the mainland is covered by the sea twice a day, and every year drivers and walkers become stranded after attempting to cross when it is unsafe to do so.

Seahouses RNLI is urging people to always check the official causeway crossing times before travelling and to never attempt to cross when the tide is coming in or the water is over the road.

Ollie Whelan, crew member at Seahouses RNLI, said: “The causeway can look safe when the water first starts to cover it, but the tide here comes in very quickly and with real force. Once the water starts to rise, it’s too late to turn back safely. Every year we see avoidable callouts where people have underestimated how fast conditions change so please check the times and plan ahead.”