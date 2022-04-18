RNLI stages successful open day at Beadnell harbour - and calls for new recruits

Visitors to the open day get a closer look at the inshore lifeboat.

The event organised by Seahouses lifeboat station took place on Saturday.

The inshore lifeboat was on display on its road trailer, while the all-weather Shannon Class lifeboat was moored at the harbour.

People were able to go aboard and view the boat at close quarters for the first time since the Covid pandemic began.

Stormy Stan met visitors.

RNLI souvenirs were on sale, the station water safety team gave safety advice and displays and Howick Coastguard Team also called by.

Lifeboat press officer Ian Clayton said: “It was a really good day for us and great to be able to engage with the public once more.

"I think the public really enjoyed our visit, and a look around the Shannon was probably the highlight of the day for many of them.”

Anyone interested in joining the Seahouses crew should call 01665 720370 or 07799 091300.

The all-weather lifeboat at Beadnell harbour.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat and Land Rover.