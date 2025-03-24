RNLI medals for Berwick's Alex and Gordon and son joins mum
Alex Robertson has served as Shore Crew, Deputy Head Launcher, Head Launcher and finally as Deputy Launch Authority, before standing down as a volunteer with 30 years dedicated service.
Gordon Blackett has served as Shore Crew, Lifeboat Operations Manager, Deputy Launch Authority and continues to serve as Boathouse Manager, and is part of the Berwick RNLI fundraising team. Gordon also has over 30 years service.
Lifeboat Operations Manager Kevin Knox praised both men for their service.
Meanwhile, crew member Sean Dixon has been handed his RNLI pager after completing rigorous training and passing his Tier 1 Crew Plan, which also included attending the RNLI College at Poole and passing his Crew Emergency Procedures.
This was a very special moment for the family because he is following in the footsteps of his mother, Shona Richardson, as she is also a crew member.
