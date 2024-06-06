Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RNLI has launched an appeal for volunteer recruits.

Lifeboat stations and inland fundraising branches are recruiting various roles where you could put your skills, passion, and expertise into action.

The charity that saves lives at sea is looking for support in Berwick, Seahouses, Newbiggin, Blyth, Cullercoats and Tynemouth.

Roles include lifeboat crew, water safety advisers, fundraising members, shop volunteers and lifeboat visit officers.

The RNLI is looking to recruit volunteers.

In particular, the organisation seeks people to strengthen relationships within communities, help raise vital funds, and share key water safety messages.

The positions provide an opportunity to enhance your CV, learn new skills, have fun, meet new people, at the same time as being part of the RNLI’s One Crew.

RNLI North East community manager, Genna Lawson said: “No matter the role, being a volunteer helps save lives at sea. Meaning that the next time someone calls 999, we can be there.