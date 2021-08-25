Craster RNLI in action. Credit RNLI/Andrew Cowan.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is looking for people to join the existing team in the roles of volunteer inshore lifeboat crew, shore crew and deputy launching authority.

Interested applicants would need to live or work within 15 minutes of the station and be between 17 and 55 years of age for inshore lifeboat crew and 17 and 65 years for shore crew.

All lifeboat and shore crew follow the RNLI’s national Competency Based Training Scheme and respond to pagers when there is a request to launch the lifeboats.

Ben Mitchell, RNLI area lifesaving manager, explained: ‘We’re seeking extra people to join our friendly lifeboat team.

“The RNLI provides comprehensive training to turn ordinary people into lifesavers and by volunteering, people will gain some fantastic experience, knowledge and skills with the charity’s lifeboat station in Craster.”

For more details and to apply, please visit: https://rnli.org/support-us/volunteer/volunteering-opportunities