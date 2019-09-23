RNLI go to the rescue of broken down boat off Northumberland coast
A pleasure boat and its crew were helped back to shore after a rescue mission was launched by the RNLI.
Amble Lifeboat Station was alerted by the UK Coastguard with a call asking for its support after the alarm was raised about the boat as it was a mile off the north of Coquet Island, with its all weather boat launched.
A spokesperson for the team said: “Our volunteer crew were quickly on scene and had the vessel, with one person aboard, tied up alongside ready to tow back into Amble harbour.
“Once safely inside the harbour it was decided that the vessel would be moored alongside a fishing boat due to the lack of water to get into the marina.
“The lifeboat returned back to its berth shortly afterwards and made ready for service by 1.50pm.”
The call was made to the RNLI at 1.10pm on Friday, September 20.