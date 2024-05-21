Supporters posed for pictures inside a serving D-class inshore lifeboat and chatted to the Seahouses crew.

They also stocked-up on RNLI merchandise, listened to Village Voices choir and a ukulele band, and learned valuable skills to stay safe.

Youngsters met RNLI mascot Stormy Stan, tried on replica yellow waterproofs and had snap-shots taken alongside crew cut-outs.

The most eye-catching of attractions was the installation of 146 authentic yellow wellies worn on lifesaving missions by highly trained crew - each representing 1,000 of the 146,000 lives the charity has saved since it was founded 200 years ago.

People of all ages wrote personal messages of thanks and support, and affixed them to their chosen welly.

Michael Charlton, RNLI marketing and visitor experience lead, said: "The support for our lifesaving service and our volunteer crews never ceases to amaze me and it was really strong among the visitors to Bamburgh.”

The event was held in Glebe Field and organised in association with Bamburgh Castle Estates.

1 . Bamburgh Lifeboat Fun Day A poem was pre-penned by Joanne Wehrle to peg to a welly Photo: RNLI/Beth Robson Photo Sales

2 . Bamburgh Lifeboat Fun Day 2 Shanties were sung by Village Voices Seahouses. Pictures: RNLI/Beth Robson Photo: RNLI/Beth Robson Photo Sales

3 . Bamburgh Lifeboat Fun Day 3 Twins Alfie (left) and Jack Harris, 8, were proud to be at Bamburgh Lifeboat Fun Day knowing their grandfather had been crew for 20 years. Photo: RNLI/Beth Robson Photo Sales

4 . Bamburgh Lifeboat Fun Day 4 Stormy Stan and his assistants ensured everyone had fun. Photo: RNLI/Beth Robson Photo Sales