RNLI appeals for shop volunteers to join North East teams
The RNLI is looking for extra shop volunteers to join its lifesaving teams in Seahouses, Sunderland and Cullercoats.
Just like the charity’s lifeboats, the RNLI’s retail team need a dedicated volunteer crew – people of all ages and abilities - who have spare time to volunteer at their shops.
Wendy McGauley, RNLI regional engagement lead, explained: “The pandemic unfortunately hit our shops hard as they closed for periods of time in line with Covid-19 restrictions.
"We were delighted when we could reopen them safely in accordance with government guidance and are looking forward to welcoming our visitors during 2022.
"To do this successfully, we want to grow our team of shop volunteers and are looking for people who enjoy interacting with others, can help us to provide a high level of customer service and ensure our shops continue to be friendly and welcoming places.”
To apply, visit https://rnli.org/support-us/volunteer/volunteering-opportunities and use the search function to select the shop location that you’re interested in.