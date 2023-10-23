The restored archway.

The work has been carried out as part of the scheme at the nearby Queen’s Garden, which has been earmarked as one of the places in Northumberland to commemorate the late Queen Elizabeth ll who died last year.

Local county councillor Georgina Hill, who championed this area to be included, said: “The scheme involves a series of improvements and enhancements to what is, undoubtedly, a gorgeous spot.

“The restoration of the Riverside Walk archway is the latest part to be completed and there are a few more things to come, which I am sure residents and visitors will appreciate.”

