River Tweed Commission report puts Atlantic salmon catch information in the spotlight

The number of rod-caught Atlantic salmon in the Tweed catchment rose by more than 800 on the previous year despite extremely low water levels from May to September 2022, according to the River Tweed Commission’s Annual Report.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 15th Mar 2023, 10:13 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 10:13 GMT

Published at the recent Annual General Meeting, the report shows that 6,690 salmon were caught last year. This was above the 5,862 total in 2021, but slightly under the 6,810 five-year average.

Water temperatures exceeded 24°C in some places and as warm water holds less dissolved oxygen – which is vital for fish survival – than cold water, this caused significant stress for salmon, sea and brown trout stocks in the river.

The low water levels also led to changes to the nutrient concentration levels in some parts of the catchment, resulting in areas of algal bloom which further uses up the oxygen required by fish and other creatures to survive.

An angler pictured by Phil Wilkinson casting the first line at the official opening of this year’s River Tweed salmon season.
The report also noted that 96 per cent of salmon caught in 2022 were returned to the water, the highest ever figure and a reflection of the angling community’s recognition of the importance of long-term sustainability.

Clerk to the River Tweed Commission, Jamie Stewart said: “The Tweed is a Special Area of Conservation for salmon and we were pleased to see an increase in last year’s catch within the catchment.

“It is evident, however, that wild salmon still face significant issues due to a range of factors including climate change, pollution and predation.

“We’re working hard to address as many of these as we can, both with partner organisations and landowners, but also with the Scottish Government.

"We’re also delighted to have the support of anglers from home and abroad, whose behaviour when they fish here is demonstrating a deep respect for the river environment.

“The Tweed is one of the world’s great salmon rivers, with fishing providing a significant contribution to the local economy, so we all want to do as much as we can to protect this precious natural resource.”

The River Tweed Commission is continuing to work with the scientists and fishery officers at its sister charity, The Tweed Foundation, to investigate and address issues within the catchment and initiate measures to aid survival – such as riverside tree planting to help moderate water temperatures and improve water quality.

