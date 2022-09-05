Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels (BARK) and the Association of Dogs and Cats Homes (ADCH) have warned of an animal welfare crisis caused by a rise in pet ownership rates colliding with cost of living pressures.

BARK is seeing an increase in animals coming into its care – be they surrendered or abandoned – and have been full for more than five months.

Manager Jan Ross said: “We try to run at about 90 per cent capacity, which allows for emergencies. For the past six months it has been one out and, if we’re lucky, just the one in and 100 per cent capacity in all areas.

Flick pictured in July, left, and a photo of her taken last week.

“Owners must feel desperate to abandon their animals, but the animals suffer much more because of their actions.

“We have no history on these animals, we can’t even call them their name to give them comfort. That aside, what about the ones we don’t find? Unthinkable.”

An example she gave was Flick, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, who was abandoned on a remote road and picked up by passers-by. The true extent of her ill health soon became apparent.

She was extremely underweight, infected skin, ears, and eyes, and had overgrown nails, severe dental disease, a lump that needed removing, a hernia, a high grade heart murmur and a detached lens in her eye.

Thankfully, Flick is doing better now. She has had dental work and her lump removed, and the infections and skin are receiving ongoing treatment, although she will need regular medication for the rest of her life for her heart and eyes.

Recent research by the ADCH shows that demand for rescue dogs has declined in the past year, while the number of dogs being abandoned is higher in 2022 than 2021 and 2020.

Halita Obineche, the association’s executive director, said: “There was a huge surge in people getting pets in lockdown and we are dealing with the fallout.