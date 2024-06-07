Rise in mortgage possession claims in Northumberland
Figures from the Ministry of Justice show 108 mortgage possession claims were made in Northumberland in the year to March – 23 of which led to a property being repossessed by a bailiff.
For comparison, in 2022-23 there were 73 claims, leading to 27 homes being repossessed.
If a claim is successful, the defendant will be ordered to leave the property. If they do not come to an agreement with the claimant they can be evicted, leading to a repossession.
Mortgage rates remain at high levels since surging in late 2021, albeit with some rates being cut in recent months.
The figures show renters are also suffering, with a six per cent increase in landlord claims over the same period across the country.
In Northumberland, landlords made 319 claims in the year to March, with 99 resulting in a repossession. This was down from 2022-23, when there were 358.
