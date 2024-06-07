Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More mortgage-holders in Northumberland risked losing their homes last year, new figures show.

Figures from the Ministry of Justice show 108 mortgage possession claims were made in Northumberland in the year to March – 23 of which led to a property being repossessed by a bailiff.

For comparison, in 2022-23 there were 73 claims, leading to 27 homes being repossessed.

If a claim is successful, the defendant will be ordered to leave the property. If they do not come to an agreement with the claimant they can be evicted, leading to a repossession.

Mortgage rates remain at high levels since surging in late 2021, albeit with some rates being cut in recent months.

The figures show renters are also suffering, with a six per cent increase in landlord claims over the same period across the country.