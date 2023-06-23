The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 8% over the last year.

The average Northumberland house price in April was £194,266, Land Registry figures show – a 1.7% increase on March.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the North East, where prices increased 1.8%, but Northumberland was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

House prices rose in Northumberland in April.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Northumberland rose by £14,000 – putting the area second among the North East’s 12 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Darlington, where property prices increased on average by 8.1%, to £162,000.