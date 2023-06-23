News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found

Rise in house prices in Northumberland

House prices increased by 1.7% in Northumberland in April, new figures show.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 16:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 16:19 BST

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 8% over the last year.

The average Northumberland house price in April was £194,266, Land Registry figures show – a 1.7% increase on March.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the North East, where prices increased 1.8%, but Northumberland was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

House prices rose in Northumberland in April.House prices rose in Northumberland in April.
House prices rose in Northumberland in April.
Most Popular

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Northumberland rose by £14,000 – putting the area second among the North East’s 12 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Darlington, where property prices increased on average by 8.1%, to £162,000.

First-time buyers in Northumberland spent an average of £157,000 on their property – £11,000 more than a year ago, and £30,000 more than in April 2018.

Related topics:NorthumberlandNorth EastDarlington