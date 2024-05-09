Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pioneering project in Berwick is helping young men tackle mental health issues and transform their lives for the better.

Rise, a North East health and wellbeing charity, transforms lives using the power of physical activity.

One of its projects is in Berwick, where the charity works with men aged 16-30.

Key worker Jaki Duffy provides a holistic, one-to-one support service to help them tackle significant challenges, including unemployment, poor health, relationship difficulties, debt, poverty, and substance misuse.

Among those who have been supported is Deacon, 29, who explains: “I’d had social issues since quite a young age. I struggled with things like anxiety, depression. My living situation wasn’t great, my environment wasn’t great, I felt isolated.

"I’d moved away from a friend in the Seaton Valley area up to Berwick with my Dad and then Covid hit, which was just two years of complete isolation.

“I needed to be more active and find solutions. I’d never filled in housing applications, I'd never filled in job applications.

“That help was there when I needed it – I've improved in every aspect of my life. I refer to Jaki as the woman who saved my life. Absolutely amazing, cannot thank her enough.”

Jaki admits: “Coming in, I could have scraped (Deacon) off the floor – he had no sense of self-worth and I think that had been destroyed with just the environment that he had been in.

“I got him on an employment and wellbeing course, and they paid for transport which took away that barrier of getting him in from where he lived, and he secured a job out of it. Then a month after that he was offered a local authority flat. The smile on his face – immense! I’m really proud of how Deacon has turned it around.”

Since May 2021 Rise has supported 49 young men with complex needs to improve their lives.

Jaki said: “Rise's work in Berwick addresses the physical and psychological aspects of well-being but also gives people practical skills to navigate life's challenges. This holistic approach contributes to stronger and more resilient mental health, enhancing young people's overall quality of life.

“We work with people to improve their immediate health and well-being but also to improve their aspirations, motivation and employability prospects. This fosters confidence, improves mental health through building connections, and enhances well-being through physical activity.”

Clare Morley, chief executive of Rise, said: “We all know that movement and physical activity are powerful tools for maintaining good mental health. But here at Rise, we’re passionate about the transformative effect that physical activity can have at a much broader level, transforming lives in the communities that need it most in the North East of England.