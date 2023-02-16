Years of campaigning by Friends of Ridley Park to raise £50,000 towards a new archway entrance is now complete with the addition of these funds, confirmed at a council cabinet meeting this week.

Claire Young, secretary of Friends of Ridley Park, said: “We are delighted to hear the news about the park entrance.

“From when Friends of Ridley Park was first set up 11 years ago, a new park entrance has been discussed.

An artist's impression of what the entrance could look like. The design, featuring contributions from local schoolchildren, may change during the construction process.

“We have raised a substantial sum ourselves and we look forward to working with our own members and the council to progress the project, which was designed by local pupils.

“We hope it will enhance the park and become one of the icons of Blyth.”

The archway will be made from galvanised steel and based on a design concept by Blyth schoolchildren.

It will be constructed by blacksmith artist Stephen Lunn, creator of the Singing Gate at The Alnwick Gardens, and has already had planning permission granted.

The current entrance to Ridley Park. Metal gates were removed years ago, leaving only the posts.

Metal gates at the park’s main entrance were removed long ago leaving just the posts, which will be removed to make way for the new entrance.

Portfolio holder for local services, councillor John Riddle, said at the meeting: “The park is, in my opinion, one of our premier urban parks. It has water features, cafes, and all sorts. It is really, really nice.

“The one thing that does detract a little bit from its perfection is the entrance gates, which were removed a few years ago and it is just the old stone gate posts there.

“Friends of Ridley Park are a great group who have raised a lot of money. This is about a 50% contribution to what will be a marvellous galvanised gateway entrance into that park.”

The council’s contribution adds to funding from Blyth Town Council, The Joicey Trust, and Friends of Ridley Park.

Council leader Glen Sanderson added: “They are a fantastic group of really great people that do a huge amount voluntarily to make it one of our best parks.