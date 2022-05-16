Riding for the Disabled group in Northumberland moves to new home

The Northumberland College Equestrian Centre is located at the Kirkley Hall campus.

The move to the Northumberland College Equestrian Centre at Kirkley Hall near Ponteland follows a period of discussion between Northumberland County Council, Morpeth RDA and Active Northumberland.

It includes two indoor arenas, one international-standard, two outdoor arenas, a significant range of stabling and other associated facilities.

Riding has been proven to encourage co-ordination, develop muscle strength and build self-confidence among those with a broad spectrum of special needs and disabilities and many of the group’s 100-plus riders have participated in national RDA events with considerable success.

It is hoped that the move to the new location will support the future growth ambitions of the registered charity.

Michelle Macaulay, chairman of Morpeth RDA, said: “The group has enjoyed 13 happy years at the Pegasus Centre, and we now look forward to the continued success and growth of Morpeth RDA in its new home.

“The staff at Kirkley Hall have extended a warm welcome to the group and the ponies are settling in well to their new surroundings.

“We’re extremely grateful to Michael and Daphne Jeans for allowing the Pegasus Centre to be the home of Morpeth RDA for the last 13 years and we appreciate the support we’ve had from Northumberland County Council and Active Northumberland during this time.”

The centre at Tranwell will continue to operate as a private livery yard.

The county council has financed the upgrading of the facility at Kirkley Hall to make sure the areas dedicated to RDA lessons and ponies are highly accessible for disabled riders.

Active Northumberland has been managing the Pegasus Centre on behalf of the local authority and its chief executive, Mark Warnes, said: “The move came about following a review of the services provided by Active Northumberland.

“It was felt that supporting the group to locate to a specialist educational riding establishment was a logical decision for our customers and partners.