A stylish new addition has arrived in Morpeth town centre.

The British Red Cross officially opened the doors to its boutique-style charity store at Sanderson Arcade with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony that was warmly received by local shoppers, volunteers and community supporters who gathered to welcome the store.

The head of retail north for the Red Cross, Stephanie Major, and head of retail performance Gareth Morgan cut the ribbon on the new store, which can be found near to Card Factory and The Works.

Morpeth is one of the charity’s new stores to be given a fresh, boutique style to the layout. Managed by Joanne Turner, the new shop team are looking forward to welcoming shoppers.

Picture taken just after the ribbon-cutting for the new British Red Cross store in Morpeth.

Located in the former Ladbrokes unit, the new 2,000 sq ft store offers a carefully curated range of pre-loved fashion, designer labels, books, homewares and accessories – all to help raise funds for the British Red Cross’ vital work supporting people in crisis.

Sanderson Arcade centre manager Lottie Thompson said: “We are thrilled to welcome the British Red Cross to the Arcade.

“The boutique looks fantastic and brings something fresh to the town centre. It’s a great place to shop sustainably while supporting such an important cause.”

The British Red Cross was founded in 1870 and operates around 280 charity shops across the UK – selling pre-loved goods including clothes, books, homewares and furniture.

The charity helps millions of people in the UK, as well as 190 countries around the world, to get the support they need when disaster strikes. As well as a presence in UK communities, the network of shops are a key part of the charity’s fundraising.

Stephanie said: “It’s wonderful to see the Morpeth store open and buzzing with activity. We have been made to feel so welcome by the local community and we are delighted to be here at Sanderson Arcade, this is such a great location for our newest store.

“Every item bought or donated here in our new Morpeth store helps us respond to emergencies, both at home and around the world.”

As well as raising funds for the British Red Cross, the store also offers volunteering opportunities for local residents interested in giving their time and skills to support the charity’s mission.