Coronation, Castle Vale and Flagstaff Parks were awarded ‘outstanding’ in the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) In Bloom Awards last year.

Following that success, the Friends of Castle Parks group was encouraged to apply for a £2,500 grant from the RHS to establish composting schemes in Coronation and Castle Vale Parks.

As the application has been given the green light, work is now underway in Castle Vale Park on the creation of the first scheme.

Friends of Castle Parks volunteers Julia and Enid paint reclaimed pallets for the new composting scheme in Castle Vale Park.

Northumberland County Council Parks Officer Kate Dixon said: “We are delighted that the Friends have received this award from the RHS and it’s a pleasure to work with the wonderful gardening volunteers to create composting bins in both Castle Vale and Coronation Parks.”

As part of the project, the group will be organising a couple of education sessions with composting expert Andrew Davenport from Gardener’s Cottage, near Hexham, later this year.

Friends of Castle Parks chairman Jackie Kaines Lang said: “The project will save us money and it will also support our green agenda.

“Once the composts are up and running, Kate and the gardening volunteers can recycle a lot more garden waste produced by their work and return it to the ground as mulch once it’s composted.”

The Friends provide practical and financial support to the county council in the upkeep of the parks through volunteers gardening and raising funds for purchasing plants and materials.