New figures have highlighted the success of the Lilidorei play village at The Alnwick Garden.

Statistics released on the first anniversary of its opening reveal it has welcomed a whopping 180,000 visitors, including 3,700 primary school children with its Free School Fridays initiative.

And revenue has topped £2m, surpassing expectations despite the visitor attraction achieving 3,500 pre-sale tickets in the month before opening.

Mark Brassell, chief executive of The Alnwick Garden, said: “Lilidorei was very highly anticipated after years in the making, receiving a phenomenal response from our visitors.

Mark Brassell, chief executive of The Alnwick Garden, at Lilidorei.

“The volume of guests from across the UK and overseas we have welcomed in our first year has been incredible and the funds raised from this will continue to be put back into Lilidorei and our charitable initiatives, ensuring it is as magical in years to come as it is now.”

The £15.5m mythical play village was created with primary school children in mind by the Duchess of Northumberland who wanted to encourage children to play outside and use their own imagination.

Its 26m-tall play structure, Elfwin Drin castle, is the biggest in the world.

Lilidorei changes each season with Halloween and Christmas events along with different themed months and targeted activities to keep it fresh and exciting for returning visitors.