NPC Widdrington has undergone a long-awaited transformation that has increased clinical space, improved parking and provided new family facilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Primary Care (NPC) is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and the surgery located in Widdrington Station joined the organisation in August 2023, alongside its sister surgery NPC Felton.

Refurbishments to the reception and waiting area have created a warm and welcoming space, with a private room for young families to use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five new rooms have been added to the surgery, allowing for the opportunity to increase its clinical offering in the future. Existing rooms in the practice have also been modernised and fitted with new furniture and equipment.

The refurbishments have created a warm and welcoming space.

Elaine Medhurst, practice manager at NPC Felton and Widdrington, said: “The work done to our surgery is fantastic. It has made the space much more comfortable and welcoming for patients and staff.

“We’ve put a lot of work into understanding how we can improve the experience of our patients when they visit us and this update reflects that.

“We’re very excited for patients to come and see the new and improved NPC Widdrington.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patients will also benefit from increased car parking spaces. The off-street car park previously had space for 23 vehicles. With work now complete, this has been more than doubled to 48 spaces.

Jamie Mitchell, deputy director of estates and facilities at Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management, said: “When the practice joined NPC last year, it was clear that the building needed some work to bring it up to date.

“We’ve listened to issues that patients have flagged and made improvements based on their suggestions.”