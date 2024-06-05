Rev Richard Coles will be signing copies of his new novel at Waterstones in Morpeth. Picture by Natalie Dawkins.

Rev Richard Coles has had a long and illustrious career in many different avenues – as a pop star, a radio presenter, with many appearances on television from Strictly to Celebrity Bake-off, and also having been ordained as a priest.

Now he has a successful career as a popular crime writer, with novels set in the fictional village of Champton St Mary. Caroline Dominey from Waterstones in Morpeth spoke to him ahead of a book signing he is doing in the shop on Thursday, June 13, with his new novel Murder at the Monastery.

Talking to my customers, you have a loyal legion of fans who love your books and have really taken the characters into their hearts. Why do you think that is?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I think there’s something in the air which makes crime fiction especially appealing at the moment. I wonder if it might have something to do with anxiety – there’s a sense of the world being uncertain, perhaps, even threatening – and so we like crime fiction because it presents a world turned upside down and then someone sorts it out.

People like the settled and the familiar, so the world I write about is a very familiar one – an English country parish with a rector and his rectory, a grand house with a grand family up the road – it’s a staple of fiction.

Tell us a bit about Champton St Mary.

It’s a shire county in the middle of England. Champton St Mary has Champton House with the de Flores family, who have lived there since the Norman Conquest. It’s all about the interactions between the people who live there – the people in the village, the people in the rectory and the people in the big house.

All is very settled and very regular, but of course Champton in the 1980s was a place with a succession of changes the same as in London, Manchester and Morpeth. I was interested in seeing how that change that you see in urban areas worked out in country places.

These books will really resonate with anyone who grew up in a small village with a church at its heart. The sheer relatability of the novels makes them special and it is as much about the characters as it is about the murders. Was that aspect of the writing important to you?

I’ve always been interested in characters and as a vicar of course you get a very rich diet of character in all its glory, and sometimes darkness too.

Murders are extraordinary and terrible things, so I’m interested in the impact it has on people’s lives – the continuing impact as well, not just the immediate aftermath, over the years and sometimes decades.

Daniel, the rector, really stood out for me as a shrewd, wryly observant man, who recognised his own faults and those of others. Was he an easy character to write?

I suppose I should say that I struggled with titanic zeal! But actually it was easy, not because he was based on anyone, certainly not me! Daniel is shrewd, unflappable, a smooth operator and good and kind. But there is also stuff in his life that is not quite formed yet, which comes out in the course of the books as he begins to understand himself a little better, which can be quite disruptive, and so it’s a cliche to say it, but Daniel is on a journey.

Daniel’s mother, Audrey, is one of my favourite characters. Her relationship with Daniel is priceless and one of the most delightful elements of the book. How would you describe her to us?

Audrey is my mum. My mum was very typical of that breed – a middle class, Middle English woman, certain of her place in the world, not greatly troubled by introspection, full of energy, loved the social whirl and fought tooth and nail for her boys. And I loved writing the character.

My mum died in February, but she was terrific and I was a total mummy’s boy. And if you are a mummy’s boy, you can do a lot worse than having Audrey, or indeed my mum, as your mum.

There are a lot of references to church matters woven into the fabric of the book. To what extent did your own experience of being a vicar help you when you were writing the books?

Massively! I’ve always liked to get access to somebody else’s world, you know, and I think it’s the same when people think about vicars. I think their lives are interesting to other people, even if they’re not interested in what we’re preaching. I think they’re interested in us and how we do what we do. And it was my life for such a long time.

You’ve set the books very firmly in the 80s with subtle nods to British culture and the politics of the time. Does setting them in that timeframe have particular meaning for you?

Yes, partly because a large part of my life was lived in the 80s and was pretty vivid. It was a period of such interesting social change and also it’s pre-internet and pre-smartphones and front door cameras – it’s much harder to murder people with modern technology around.

Morpeth is a town very dominated by its love of dogs, so I couldn’t talk about your books without mentioning Cosmo and Hilda, Daniel’s lovable dachshunds, who are a fundamental part of the novels.

I am a dachshund owner myself. I’ve always had dachshunds in my life, I don’t know why, the trip hazard factor is enormous. And they are yappy and difficult and feisty, and they tend to do what they want. I can’t really imagine life without them.

Your latest book is set at a monastery where Daniel is on retreat, tell me a little more about that.

I was very fortunate to spend two years living in a monastery myself when I trained at theological college in Yorkshire so I have been a sort of para-monk, I suppose. I absolutely loved it, it was fascinating. I learnt an awful lot there, about myself, especially my failings.

I wanted it to be there because Daniel is trying to fix himself and he needs to face some truths about himself which are uncomfortable for him. But the one thing that will always be in front of you in a monastery is the truth about yourself. There’s no escaping it, actually, and if you do try to, there will be a queue of people only too anxious to redirect your attention!

I’ve heard a rumour that your books have been optioned for television, can you tell us anything about this?

The scripts are now done and they’re marvellous, actually, and we are looking forward to going into production. I know who I want to play Daniel, but I’m not telling anybody!

I know you have read a lot of crime novels, which writers did you enjoy, growing up?

Sherlock Holmes was the first proper book I ever had. But I love the queens of crime – I think I’ve read every Agatha Christie book she ever wrote, Dorothy L Sayers, Ngaio Marsh, and Margery Allingham is my favourite.

What plans do you have next for Daniel? Have you started writing the next one?

Funnily enough I finished book four today – it’s a Christmas special so it’s a 20,000 word novella, Murder Under the Mistletoe, and then I know what I’m going to do for the next book.

Unusually, it’s going to begin with a murder, which I haven’t done before. Normally, I don’t get to the murder until halfway through the book.

Rev Richard Coles will be signing copies of his new novel, Murder at the Monastery, at Morpeth Waterstones on Thursday, June 13 at 1pm.