The Morpeth King Edward VI Grammar School U15 Cricket Team will be reunited at Morpeth Rugby Club on Saturday, December 10 to celebrate what was a significant achievement that attracted local and national media coverage.

Brighton Hove and Sussex Grammar School were their opponents in the final of the competition, sponsored by both the petroleum company Esso and The Cricketer Magazine, which took place in July 1972 at The Oval – a famous test cricket venue in London.

The team, in batting order, was as follows: Peter Rutherford (wicket keeper), Paul Whitfield (captain), Colin Green, Brian Penfold, Dave Griffiths, Keith Harrison, Peter Rowley, Maurice Graham, Paul Thornton, Trevor Logan, Peter Herbert, Ray Dunn (12th man).

The victorious Morpeth King Edward VI Grammar School U15 Cricket Team, pictured here in 1972, will reunite on December 10.

Colin said: “Everyone bar one of the team will be present plus the head of cricket at the time Alan Best, travelling from the south coast, and the then head of PE John Leithead. Derek Walden, the school head boy of the day, will also be in attendance in addition to the current Mayor.

“Peter Herbert is arriving via Kenya, where he currently spends some of his time.”

The road to the final included some comfortable victories, but also a one-wicket win against Blackpool Collegiate Grammar School and beating beat Warwick School in the semi-finals by 10 runs in a rain delayed, highly tense encounter.

Recalling the final, Colin said: “The final itself was two-day affair. Day one began with a visit to the home of cricket, Lords, to tour the Long Room and changing rooms, and watch Middlesex against the touring Australians.

“A trip to the practice nets saw some brave King Edward’s pupils attempting to obtain the autographs of that world famous, fast bowling duo of Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson.

“At The Oval the following day, we were supported by bus loads of vociferous Morpeth supporters, who despite arriving late due to a breakdown soon drowned out their opposition, and there were joyous celebrations when we won by eight runs.

