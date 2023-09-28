Retrospective application lodged by Morpeth school uniform store for building that was previously occupied by Jehovah's Witnesses
Although it is already in place, Emblematic needs planning approval from Northumberland County Council to permanently have a change of use of ground floor to retail and first floor to residential flat at 59a Bridge Street.
The building, located through the Bridge Street alley next to The Townhouse Bar & No. 59 Restaurant, was previously a Kingdom Hall for the Morpeth Congregation Of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Although there were more than 30 objections to the congregation’s application, it received planning permission in early 2019 to move to a site near the Co-op in Loansdean.
Emblematic has moved into the vacated building. Parents of children at various schools in the Morpeth area can purchase uniforms for their children at the store.
The planning application form states that ‘no works or development are needed’.