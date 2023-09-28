Signage for the Emblematic store in Morpeth. Picture from Google.

Although it is already in place, Emblematic needs planning approval from Northumberland County Council to permanently have a change of use of ground floor to retail and first floor to residential flat at 59a Bridge Street.

The building, located through the Bridge Street alley next to The Townhouse Bar & No. 59 Restaurant, was previously a Kingdom Hall for the Morpeth Congregation Of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although there were more than 30 objections to the congregation’s application, it received planning permission in early 2019 to move to a site near the Co-op in Loansdean.

Sign up to the On This Day newsletter. Our daily time machine to key events that took place on this day in history. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emblematic has moved into the vacated building. Parents of children at various schools in the Morpeth area can purchase uniforms for their children at the store.