Retired police sergeant Les Britton enjoys working on motorbikes as a hobby and he is also a fundraiser for Berwick RNLI.

Wooler resident Elizabeth Miket knows Les and an initial conversation led to him taking on a bike that he could put up for sale in aid of the Berwick branch of the national charity.

The Kawasaki built in 2001 belonged to her sister, Deidre McNally, and as she had stopped riding it three years ago after buying a new motorbike she was happy to donate it.

Les Britton, left, and Gareth Blake with the donated Kawasaki. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.

Les then worked on it at his home in Mindrum Mill, with help from his brother-in-law Alec Whyte, and the restored vehicle was recently taken to Scooter Motorcycle Services in Spittal.

Business owner Gareth Blake has agreed that his premises on Sandstell Road can be used for people to go along and make a sealed bid for the bike in a bucket, with a contact name and phone number, over the next few weeks.

Les said: “Although it was built in 2001, the Kawasaki only has 27,000 miles on the clock and over a period of months it has been serviced, cleaned and painted, with some new parts where it has been required.

“I enjoy working on motorbikes and this one is now looking good. It’s great that the Berwick RNLI will benefit from its sale.

“As well as Deidre, Elizabeth, Alec and Gareth, I would like to thank Hunters Motorcycles on Westgate Road in Newcastle for donating the servicing parts and Fantasy Prints in Berwick for doing the explanation sign next to the bike free of charge.”

The bids will be opened on November 11 and the winner will be notified the following day. The money they pay for the motorbike will go to Berwick RNLI.

Deidre, who lives in North Tyneside, said: “We tried to offer the Kawasaki to friends and family, but no-one was interested, so when the opportunity came up I was happy to donate it so the RNLI can benefit.