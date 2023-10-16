Restoration work begins at War Memorial in Berwick
The cleaning of the memorial stonework and inscription panels has now been completed by Northumberland County Council’s Neighbourhood Services team, as well as a general tidy up of the rose beds and the addition of new flowers.
Cabinet member Coun John Riddle said: “I’m pleased to see that the initial phase of restoration activity to improve the appearance of the Castlegate War Memorial has now been done and that a further phase of work for this listed structure is being progressed, which will be carried out later this year.
“It’s been a high priority for Berwick for some time.”
Additional restoration work on the railings, stonework and surrounding paving stones will be carried out after Remembrance Day to avoid any risk of the memorial being in a state of partial repair during the commemoration.
Coun Catherine Seymour, ward councillor for Berwick North, said: “We’re looking forward to the memorial, railings and surroundings being restored to its former glory and to add additional names to remember them all for Remembrance.
“The restoration work is so important for the town and it has been cleaned up by our team and looking much better.
Coun John Robertson, Mayor of Berwick, said: "It’s fitting that these works are being carried out 100 years on from its original dedication.
“It’s hoped that the names of those who gave their lives for their town and their country in more recent conflicts will also be added.”