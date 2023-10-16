Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The cleaning of the memorial stonework and inscription panels has now been completed by Northumberland County Council’s Neighbourhood Services team, as well as a general tidy up of the rose beds and the addition of new flowers.

Cabinet member Coun John Riddle said: “I’m pleased to see that the initial phase of restoration activity to improve the appearance of the Castlegate War Memorial has now been done and that a further phase of work for this listed structure is being progressed, which will be carried out later this year.

“It’s been a high priority for Berwick for some time.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Castlegate War Memorial in Berwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additional restoration work on the railings, stonework and surrounding paving stones will be carried out after Remembrance Day to avoid any risk of the memorial being in a state of partial repair during the commemoration.

Coun Catherine Seymour, ward councillor for Berwick North, said: “We’re looking forward to the memorial, railings and surroundings being restored to its former glory and to add additional names to remember them all for Remembrance.

“The restoration work is so important for the town and it has been cleaned up by our team and looking much better.

Coun John Robertson, Mayor of Berwick, said: "It’s fitting that these works are being carried out 100 years on from its original dedication.