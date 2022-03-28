Restoration project in Northumberland village backed by builders

Volunteers from the Acklington Footpath Restoration Team stepped in and cleared away the overgrown vegetation from around the site.

But in doing so they exposed an even bigger problem: the original sandstone retaining wall was crumbling and dilapidated.

Site manager Paul Graham, who works for Surgo Construction, who are building a new development of 16 houses next to the water pump, immediately put his team to work rebuilding the stone wall and repairing the wooden fence which surrounds the site.

The village water pump.

Paul said: “It was a real privilege to help local residents restore such an important piece of Acklington’s history.”