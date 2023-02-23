Restoration of historic railway viaduct shortlisted for national award

The vital restoration work to the world’s oldest masonry heritage railway viaduct, designed by Robert Stephenson and built 172 years ago, is in the running for the Heritage Railway Association (HRA) Infrastructure Award.

The £100,000 first stage of the viaduct repair saw waterproofing work carried out and fundraising is now underway for a £150,000 second phase to repair damage to the structure.

A steam train on Aln Valley Railway.

The inaugural HRA Infrastructure Award, sponsored by VolkerLaser, is created to honour the best in heritage rail civil engineering, signalling and buildings work.

Aln Valley Railway is up against Cambrian Heritage Railways’ Weston Wharf extension and a new coach shed at Hampton and Kempton Waterworks Railway.

Aln Valley Railway trustee Gemma Maughan said: “Huge thanks go out to our volunteers, financial supporters and contractors who helped us to complete the works and which has resulted in this exciting and prestigious shortlist nomination.”

HRA chief executive, Steve Oates, said: “Despite all of the challenges thrown at the sector, some of the work demonstrated by entrants to the awards this year is literally staggering.

"The amount of effort put in by staff and volunteers at railways and tramways up and down the country over the past 12 months never ceases to impress – and these awards are all about celebrating their successes.”

The awards take place in Birmingham on March 11.

Meanwhile, the volunteer-run railway is holding a recruitment fair on Saturday, February 25 from 10.30am to 3pm.

Anyone interested in learning more about the railway and what is involved in running it can come to the site and take a free ride on one of the steam, diesel or pacer trains.

Volunteers from all departments will be available to talk about their work.

Gemma said: “There are many volunteer roles from the café, shop and museum to marketing and promotion, managing the site, working in the engine shed, maintaining the rolling stock, laying track, gardening, working as train guards and driving the trains.

