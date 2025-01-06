Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A restoration programme to breathe new life into a memorial garden has been hailed as a success.

The Garden of Remembrance at Bedlington’s West Lea Cemetery had fallen into disrepair and dilapidation. However a newly completed project has left it unrecognisable.

Funded jointly by Northumberland Council and Bedlington West councillor Malcolm Robinson with significant contributions from the Friends of West Lea Cemetery Group, the work has seen a new entrance installed alongside resurfacing, new seating and a bust of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The work forms part of Northumberland County Council’s county-wide Queen Elizabeth II memorial scheme.

Coun Robinson said: “It is now very impressive, it is the best remembrance garden in the county, definitely.

“The Garden of Remembrance was somewhere I have wanted to sort out for some time. Previously it was encompassed with overgrown hedging, broken paving, burnt out litter bin and a broken seat.

“It was a dark and dingy place which was really just used for nefarious activities. It was overgrown and used as a drug den.

“The work has really transformed the Garden of Remembrance. When the sun sets, the new archway turns golden – it’s a bit of magic, it’s fantastic when you see it. It shows that we can make things exceptional if we’re given the opportunity.”

Various aspects of Bedlington’s heritage are represented through some clever touches – two tubular bars on the arch are a tribute to Bedlington-born railway engineer John Birkenshaw and his wrought iron rails later adopted by Wylam’s George Stephenson.

The archway also features imagery of the De Arned steam engine – the first steam train exported to Holland that was built in Bedlington – as well as the world-famous Bedlington terrier.

Coun Robinson paid tribute to council leader Glen Sanderson for agreeing to help fund the scheme; Barrington Metal Works for developing his initial ideas and installing much of the work; the cemetry’s management officers and the Friends of West Lea Cemetery group.