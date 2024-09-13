Restoration and maintenance works begin at the Castlegate War Memorial in Berwick
They are being funded by Northumberland County Council – with support from Berwick North councillor Catherine Seymour, who said that they will be completed by the end of October in time for Remembrance Day.
She added: “Specialist planning permission was sought, approved and sent out for tender. This is now approved with funding of £39,480 and the approved contractor's scope of work aims to address the repair/replace and repaint the railings, entrance gate, replace broken flagstones, to re-point the plinth and undertake specialist cleansing works to the plaques and plinth stonework.”
“I am delighted along with many interested parties to include the Freemen, the Royal British Legion, the Parish Church, Town Council and many others in the community that the war memorial to honour our war heroes is to be restored back to its former glory.”
