Coun Catherine Seymour at the Castlegate War Memorial site in Berwick.

Restoration and maintenance works have started on the war memorial at Castlegate in Berwick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are being funded by Northumberland County Council – with support from Berwick North councillor Catherine Seymour, who said that they will be completed by the end of October in time for Remembrance Day.

She added: “Specialist planning permission was sought, approved and sent out for tender. This is now approved with funding of £39,480 and the approved contractor's scope of work aims to address the repair/replace and repaint the railings, entrance gate, replace broken flagstones, to re-point the plinth and undertake specialist cleansing works to the plaques and plinth stonework.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am delighted along with many interested parties to include the Freemen, the Royal British Legion, the Parish Church, Town Council and many others in the community that the war memorial to honour our war heroes is to be restored back to its former glory.”