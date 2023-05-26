News you can trust since 1854
Reston station celebrates one year as service extension granted

TransPennine Express (TPE) is marking one year since re-opening Reston station with plans for low carbon journeys.
By Charlie Watson
Published 26th May 2023, 17:05 BST- 1 min read

The change comes as part of a new agreement with Transport Scotland to continue operating services that call at Reston for another year.

The agreement, signed last week, with see TPE call seven times a day Mondays to Saturdays at Reston with six calls in each direction on Sundays until June 1 2024.

Under that agreement, TPE will work with rail industry partners to enable two services a day in each direction that have to currently operate with diesel power to become fully electric.

Matthew Golton, managing director of TransPennine Express, at Reston Station.Matthew Golton, managing director of TransPennine Express, at Reston Station.
More than 15,000 TPE customer journeys have been made to or from the station since it opened on May 23 last year – a remarkable figure considering the village had no direct rail link for the previous 50 years.

Matthew Golton, managing director at TransPennine Express, said: “In the past 12 months we have delivered more than 15,000 journeys to or from the station and we are proud of the links we provide between England and Scotland.

“Our aim for Reston was to re-connect by rail the local community with those that surround it, from Northumberland up to Edinburgh, and to open new journey opportunities for people in the area.”

Kevin Stewart, Minister for Transport, said: “I am delighted to mark one year since the completion and opening of our significant £20million investment in Reston station.

“I know that communities in and around Reston have directly benefitted from the return of rail services for the first time in more than half a century and will continue to benefit for years to come.”