Respects paid in Northumberland as part of Anzac Day events

The airmen who lost their lives while stationed at a former RAF Acklington during the war were honoured at service held for the first time in two years, at Chevington cemetery where they were buried.

Ten airmen from Australia and New Zealand were based at the former RAF fighter base at RAF Acklington during the Second World War.

Some lost their lives in aerial combat; some in training and some were on board bomber aircraft which crashed in the Cheviot hills during bad weather.

The men, whose average age was 22, are buried in Chevington Cemetery.

The Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) organised a ceremony at the cemetery on Sunday to honour the airmen.

The service, conducted by Padre Richard Clement, Station Padre from RAF Boulmer, saw wreaths laid on the cemetery’s RAF memorial while each airman’s grave was honoured with a poppy cross.

Two special guests were squadron leader Bernard Higgins of the Royal Australian Air Force and Squadron Leader Jeff Price of the Royal New Zealand, Air Force.

Also attending were veteran members of the, RAF, RAFA, serving members of the RAF and cadets of the Air Training Corps from 2522 Squadron Bedlington, 242 Squadron Cramlington and 1081 Squadron Alnwick along with members of the University Air Squadron, Newcastle.

